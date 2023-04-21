China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Short Interest Down 11.4% in March

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,560,500 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the March 15th total of 20,942,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Power International Development Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CPWIF opened at C$0.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.41. China Power International Development has a fifty-two week low of C$0.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.53.
China Power International Development Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Power International Development (CPWIF)
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
Receive News & Ratings for China Power International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Power International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.