China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Short Interest Down 11.4% in March

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,560,500 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the March 15th total of 20,942,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Power International Development Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPWIF opened at C$0.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.41. China Power International Development has a fifty-two week low of C$0.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.53.

Get China Power International Development alerts:

China Power International Development Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Coal-Fired Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, and Photovoltaic Power Electricity segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Power International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Power International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.