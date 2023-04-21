Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,960.00 at Truist Financial

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $1,800.00 to $1,960.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $1,760.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $1,940.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,878.76.

CMG opened at $1,798.40 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,816.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,625.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1,550.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,440 shares of company stock worth $18,870,221. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

