Chubb (NYSE:CB) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $229.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CB. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.23.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $203.96 on Tuesday. Chubb has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.