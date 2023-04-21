CIBC Boosts Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$6.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FVI. Pi Financial lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Down 0.8 %

FVI opened at C$5.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.71. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$2.82 and a 52-week high of C$5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

