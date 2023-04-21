Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Short Interest Down 10.0% in March

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 153,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Cimpress Price Performance

CMPR stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.25. 209,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,094. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.67. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.50.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($1.78). The business had revenue of $845.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cimpress will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Cimpress

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane bought 9,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.07 per share, for a total transaction of $382,925.07. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,797.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane purchased 23,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.59 per share, for a total transaction of $884,793.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,650.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane bought 9,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.07 per share, for a total transaction of $382,925.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,797.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 65,885 shares of company stock worth $2,474,215. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cimpress

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,682,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,456,000 after buying an additional 570,681 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Cimpress by 67.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,088,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,641,000 after purchasing an additional 437,814 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 39.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 171,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at $3,685,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cimpress by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 70,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.