Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.13.

CNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cinemark from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley increased their target price on Cinemark from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at about $621,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 45.2% in the third quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 81,050 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 17.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at about $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $16.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.48). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 84.89%. The company had revenue of $599.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cinemark will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

