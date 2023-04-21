Citigroup Cuts KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $16.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

NYSE:KEY opened at $12.04 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,162,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2,228.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,593,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after buying an additional 2,482,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in KeyCorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,978,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,500,000 after buying an additional 2,435,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,242,000 after buying an additional 2,399,018 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

