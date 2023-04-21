Citigroup Trims Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Target Price to $17.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.30.

Navient Price Performance

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. Navient has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.74 million. Navient had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 16.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Navient’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,442.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sherborne Investors Management LP bought a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,452,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 440,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Navient by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

