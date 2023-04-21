Citigroup Trims United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Target Price to $450.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

URI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Rentals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $433.62.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $375.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $413.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.06. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $481.99.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 42.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Further Reading

