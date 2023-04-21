Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $28.85. 2,728,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,366,817. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average is $38.24. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several analysts have commented on CFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 62.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 53.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth $228,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

