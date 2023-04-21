Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.05

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.05 and traded as low as $12.77. Citizens shares last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 1,413 shares trading hands.

Citizens Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $71.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 23.97%.

Citizens Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. Citizens’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACG Wealth grew its stake in Citizens by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 37,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Citizens by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Citizens by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Citizens by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include accepting demand deposits, savings, and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

Featured Stories

