City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.57

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and traded as high as $5.59. City Developments shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 2,300 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDEVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get City Developments alerts:

City Developments Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.