Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 3,377 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,927 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,064,000 after buying an additional 2,274,645 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 361.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,058,000 after buying an additional 1,735,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,862.4% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,925,000 after buying an additional 1,436,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.94. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $73.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

