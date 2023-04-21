Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,896 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $84.44 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $111.82. The stock has a market cap of $112.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.22.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.32.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

