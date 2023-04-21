Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,989 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after buying an additional 1,109,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after buying an additional 1,035,303 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after purchasing an additional 849,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,330,000 after purchasing an additional 816,427 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,538,000 after purchasing an additional 645,882 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $98.22 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.