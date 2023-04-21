Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 221 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.18.

Shares of D stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $86.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

