Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 479 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $261.91 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $271.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.20 and its 200 day moving average is $241.99. The stock has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

