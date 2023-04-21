Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 646 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.26. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

About Pfizer

Get Rating

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Stories

