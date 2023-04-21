Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 8,700 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 752,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 140,953 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 89.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PAA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.37.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

