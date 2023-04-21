COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Insider Acquires A$1,433,936.20 in Stock

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG – Get Rating) insider Cameron McCullagh acquired 1,041,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.38 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,433,936.20 ($962,373.29).
Cameron McCullagh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 27th, Cameron McCullagh acquired 798,246 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.38 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,101,579.48 ($739,315.09).
COG Financial Services Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24.
COG Financial Services Increases Dividend
COG Financial Services Company Profile
COG Financial Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in equipment financing and broking, aggregation, insurance broking, and novated leasing activities in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Finance Broking and Aggregation; Funds Management and Lending; and All Other/Intersegment.
