COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Insider Acquires A$1,433,936.20 in Stock

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG – Get Rating) insider Cameron McCullagh acquired 1,041,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.38 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,433,936.20 ($962,373.29).

On Monday, March 27th, Cameron McCullagh acquired 798,246 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.38 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,101,579.48 ($739,315.09).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from COG Financial Services’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. COG Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

COG Financial Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in equipment financing and broking, aggregation, insurance broking, and novated leasing activities in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Finance Broking and Aggregation; Funds Management and Lending; and All Other/Intersegment.

