Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the March 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLPBY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Coloplast A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $920.00.

Coloplast A/S Stock Performance

Coloplast A/S stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. Coloplast A/S has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $15.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

