Columbus Macro LLC Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,806 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $1,551,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Bank of America cut their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.69. 2,314,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,092,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

