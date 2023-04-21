Columbus Macro LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 3,550,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,097,000 after buying an additional 664,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,981,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,317,000 after buying an additional 649,302 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.3% during the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 805,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,557,000 after buying an additional 370,951 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 373.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 396,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,205,000 after buying an additional 312,916 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,204.6% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 213,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,413,000 after purchasing an additional 208,673 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.71. 374,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,085. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.46. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $97.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

