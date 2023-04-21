Columbus Macro LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 63,032 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 115.5% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.01. 1,287,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,734,833. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $61.66.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

