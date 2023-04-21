Columbus Macro LLC Invests $884,000 in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000. Columbus Macro LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 77,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 147,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,516. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.20. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $60.52.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

