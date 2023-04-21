Columbus Macro LLC Sells 2,553 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,915,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,611,359. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.70.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.