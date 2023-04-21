Columbus Macro LLC Sells 5,064 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.10. The stock had a trading volume of 45,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $120.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

