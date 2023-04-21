Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,547 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $159.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.48%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

