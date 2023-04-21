Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.92% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.36.

Comerica Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:CMA opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. Comerica has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $87.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comerica will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,248,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,296,000 after buying an additional 221,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,150,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,595,000 after purchasing an additional 296,736 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,120,000 after purchasing an additional 135,410 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Comerica by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,404,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,742,000 after purchasing an additional 618,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

