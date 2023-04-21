Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 5.94%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 2.5 %

FIX opened at $137.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.21. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $152.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.94.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,659. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,987.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FIX. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

