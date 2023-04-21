Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Gap Up to $5.10

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $5.36. Community Health Systems shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 590,677 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $778.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

