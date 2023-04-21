Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Short Interest Update

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,900 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the March 15th total of 169,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Franky Minnifield purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,822. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $124,845 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 24.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $454,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $35.83. 63,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,379. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.38. The firm has a market cap of $644.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $58.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.34%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

