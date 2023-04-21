Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.73

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.73 and traded as high as $7.98. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 1,438,658 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Announces Dividend

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.47 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 5.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,967 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 22.1% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

Further Reading

