Comparing U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) & GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) and GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and GeneDx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Physical Therapy $553.14 million 2.49 $32.16 million $2.25 46.78 GeneDx $234.69 million 1.01 -$548.98 million ($0.93) -0.32

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than GeneDx. GeneDx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Physical Therapy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 1 0 3.00 GeneDx 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for U.S. Physical Therapy and GeneDx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus price target of $110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.50%. Given U.S. Physical Therapy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe U.S. Physical Therapy is more favorable than GeneDx.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and GeneDx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Physical Therapy 5.81% 11.29% 4.37% GeneDx -233.91% -117.63% -75.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.4% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of GeneDx shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of GeneDx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Physical Therapy has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneDx has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats GeneDx on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services. The physical therapy operations segment consist of physical therapy and occupational therapy clinics that provide pre-and postoperative care and treatment for orthopedic related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventive care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological injuries. The injury prevention services segment includes onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization and ergonomic assessments. U.S. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About GeneDx

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

