Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Short Interest Down 6.6% in March

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Compass Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %
CMPX traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 24,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,159. Compass Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91.
Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
In other Compass Therapeutics news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,471,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,161,085.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,021,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,712.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,471,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,161,085.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 90,000 shares of company stock worth $355,300. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,126,000. Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,557,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,630 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,509,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 2,230,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 878,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.
