Compound Price Reaches $38.58 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. Compound has a market capitalization of $287.14 million and approximately $25.37 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be bought for $38.58 or 0.00141230 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00069805 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00037738 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00040203 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003632 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,442,482 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 40.696909 USD and is down -2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 344 active market(s) with $25,618,302.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.