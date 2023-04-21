Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the March 15th total of 18,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Conifer from $1.60 to $1.70 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Conifer stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.86. Conifer has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60.

In other news, CEO James G. Petcoff bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,215.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 53.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new position in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 467,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. Conifer comprises 0.6% of Aegis Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Aegis Financial Corp owned 3.82% of Conifer as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Underwriting, Wholesale Agency, and Corporate. The company was founded on October 27, 2009 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

