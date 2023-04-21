ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,900,543 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 22,849 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of ConocoPhillips worth $814,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,581,996,000 after purchasing an additional 374,994 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,493,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,072,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,338,008,000 after acquiring an additional 413,359 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,335,461 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $546,031,000 after acquiring an additional 16,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

NYSE COP traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $102.14. 1,825,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,589,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $123.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.73.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

