Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Downgraded by TD Securities to Buy

TD Securities downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPPMF. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.88.
Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance
Shares of CPPMF opened at $1.98 on Monday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $422.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45.
About Copper Mountain Mining
Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Copper Mountain Mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle, and Cameron Copper Projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
