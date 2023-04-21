Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a tender rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$2.75 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$2.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cormark lowered their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.64.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$2.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.97. The stock has a market cap of C$575.23 million, a PE ratio of -12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.71. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.23 and a 52-week high of C$3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,600.00. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.