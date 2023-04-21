Cornerstone Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRSB) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Cornerstone Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRSB – Get Rating) were up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00. Approximately 1,150 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.60.
Cornerstone Community Bancorp Company Profile
Cornerstone Community Bancorp engages in the business of providing commercial banking services. Its products include checking and savings account, certificate of deposit, and business, personal, and home loans. The company is headquartered in Red Bluff, CA.
