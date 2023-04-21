Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. Takes $288,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Caterpillar makes up 0.1% of Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.03. 936,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.20. The stock has a market cap of $112.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.59.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

