Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Short Interest Update

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,050,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the March 15th total of 8,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Corning Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.60. 17,673,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,427,770. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. Corning has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corning will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Corning by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Corning by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 224,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Corning by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 152,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Corning by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 59,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

