Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Short Interest Down 7.7% in March

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the March 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 443,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Corsair Gaming Stock Performance

CRSR traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $17.61. The company had a trading volume of 262,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,792. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.66.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $398.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRSR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

In other news, COO Thi L. La sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $90,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 224.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,437,000 after acquiring an additional 373,738 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 62.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 103.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 19,447 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 429.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corsair Gaming

(Get Rating)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.