CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Short Interest Update

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the March 15th total of 4,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,491,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,253. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 75.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.38. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 13.92.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 7.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 232.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 43.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSGP. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

