Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,310,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the March 15th total of 17,120,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 335.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COTY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,440,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,804,129. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Coty has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.86.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coty will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

COTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

