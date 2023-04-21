Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

CUZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

CUZ traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,066. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In related news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 14.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 27,600.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 33.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 369,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 93,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

