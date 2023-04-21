CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.15

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.15 and traded as high as $3.72. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 27,800 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CPI Aerostructures from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

CPI Aerostructures Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

Featured Articles

