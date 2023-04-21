CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.15

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.15 and traded as high as $3.72. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 27,800 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CPI Aerostructures from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.
CPI Aerostructures Trading Down 0.8 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.79.
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.
