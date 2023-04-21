Credit Suisse Group Lowers Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $40.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.47% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.
Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $33.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average is $42.81. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 53.2% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 198,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,208,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,199,000 after purchasing an additional 52,861 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 63,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 22,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.
