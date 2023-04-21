Credit Suisse Group Lowers Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $40.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $33.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average is $42.81. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 53.2% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 198,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,208,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,199,000 after purchasing an additional 52,861 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 63,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 22,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

