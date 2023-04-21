Creditcoin (CTC) Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001231 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $72.75 million and approximately $15.26 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003655 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000733 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00011368 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 216,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.